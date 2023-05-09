[Today’s K-pop] aespa sets sales record with 3rd EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The third EP from aespa sold more than 1.37 million copies on the first day, a record for a K-pop girl group. The third EP from aespa sold more than 1.37 million copies on the first day, a record for a K-pop girl group. It is the group’s second million-seller, after its previous EP “Girls” sold 1.12 million in the first week, then fourth highest for a K-pop girl group. The mini album came out Monday, about 10 months after the last album, and logged 1.8 million in preorders. It swept a series of major music charts at home and topped iTunes top albums chart in 20 regions. NewJeans hits 1b Spotify streams in record time: Guinness

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans generated 1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a K-pop act as of March 8, as recognized by the Guinness World Records, agency Ador said Tuesday. The five-member group achieved the feat in just 219 days, breaking the record previously held by BTS’ Jungkook at 409 days. It did so with six songs -- “Attention,” “Hurt,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” “Ditto” and “OMG.” The last two songs made Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at Nos. 81 and 74, respectively. The rookie group now has seven songs on the platform, adding “Zero,” a collaboration for a Coca-Cola commercial from last month. It had surpassed 1.4 billion streams on the platform as of last week. Meanwhile, the group is set to make a comeback this summer. It has finished recording for the new album last month. Le Sserafim tops Oricon chart with 1st LP

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim landed atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking with its first studio album “Unforgiven,” according to the latest chart dated May 15. The group became the first international female artist to notch the No. 1 spot on the chart this year. Its last album, second EP “Antifragile,” also topped the chart last year. The LP sold over 1.25 million copies in the first week, according to a local tally on Tuesday. This is the third-highest mark for a K-pop girl group, after Blackpink’s second LP “Born Pink” (1.54 million) and aespa’s third EP “My World” (1.37 million). Selling over 1.02 million units on the first day of release, the album became an instant million-seller. The quintet achieved the feat – selling over a million in the first week – in the shortest time from its debut among K-pop girl groups. Highlight’s Yang Yoseop to host solo concert

(Credit: Around Us)