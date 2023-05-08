Kishida’s ‘heartache’ draws mixed reactions

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speak during a press conference following talks at South Korea’s presidential office in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The latest remarks by the Japanese prime minister over Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization (1910-45) have raised more questions than answers as the two countries seek build a stronger partnership and put the longtime dispute behind them, according to experts and observers in Korea.

During a two-day trip to Seoul that ended Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed “sorrow” over the issue. “I personally feel my heart ache at the thought of countless people having gone through very challenging and sad times under extreme conditions,” he told reporters at a press conference Sunday.

It was the first time Kishida openly discussed the matter other than past reaffirmations of Japan’s past apology for its 1910-45 rule of the Korean Peninsula, which the Korean and Japanese leaders signed into the 1998 Seoul-Tokyo declaration. The agreement has served as a guidance for friendlier ties.

Koreans calling for the Japanese leader to offer an apology for the colonial rights abuses in particular, as per a 2018 Korean court ruling that held Japanese firms liable for damages, are discontent with Kishida’s “outreach” to the Korean victims. The Japanese companies still refuse to recognize the ruling.

“Kishida’s remarks are so carefully crafted that in essence, they mean little to nothing,” said Cho Seong-ryoul, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies who previously served as consul general in Osaka, Japan.

Cho noted that Kishida did not specifically refer to Korean victims or the fact that they had been forced to work for Japanese companies against their will -- an intended oversight meant to be a nod to the dispute but not an “acknowledgement of anything that would make the firms legally liable for actions taken at the time.”

“What makes me suspicious of Kishida’s intentions has also to do with the fact that Japan is still waging a battle on other fronts complicated by historical disputes,” Cho said, referring to Japan’s claims to Dokdo, a group of islets controlled by South Korea. Last month, Seoul summoned the Japanese ambassador over renewing such claims in an annual foreign policy review.

Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, however sees the latest development differently, saying the remarks could be a “start and not the end.”

“I have to admit, what Kishida said might fall far short of what the victims and groups representing or sympathizing with them have demanded. But he has done what he could do on his own,” Choi said.

It remains to be seen how the “remarks affect the public opinion” in the months to come, Choi added, saying the two neighbors should carry on with regular exchanges to discuss pending issues. “Let’s wait and see what kind of ‘sincere’ approaches they come up with from now on.”

Jin Chang-soo, director of the center for Japanese studies at the Sejong Institute, said those exchanges should take place more frequently and quickly, referring to growing threats from North Korea. Kishida’s decision to reciprocate Yoon’s trip to Tokyo after less than two months was meant to center on discussions of North Korea.

“I’m not saying we declare closure, but we have to move on to talk about other things that still ... matter more to us,” Jin said of the need for closer Seoul-Tokyo ties to counter not only the North Korea threats but also the economic challenges involving the intensifying US-China tech fight. South Korea and Japan are in a US-led chip alliance that works on curbing China’s growing power.