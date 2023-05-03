 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Donations flood in for injured street cat

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : May 3, 2023 - 14:32       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 14:49
Jullyang-i before the hit-and-run accident (Jullyang-i's official Instagram account)
Jullyang-i before the hit-and-run accident (Jullyang-i's official Instagram account)

In three days, hundreds of residents raised 10.7 million won ($8,000) to pay for the hospital bills for a beloved Gwangju street cat that was injured in a hit-and-run.

The fundraising campaign was launched on April 26 through Instagram for Jullyang-i, the unofficial mascot for Seoyoung University in Gwangju, after it was left critically injured after being hit by a bus a day before.

About 700 people participated in the campaign that ran from April 26 to 28, according to a post on Monday on the cat's Instagram account run by Seoyoung University students.

The raised funds will go toward paying the 12 million won in medical bills. After receiving surgery, Jullyang-i was in stable condition and could be seen standing unassisted and meowing, according to an Instagram post on Monday.

The accident took place while Jullyang-i was crossing the junction in front of the university’s main gate. Jullyang-i was left in a critical condition, with multiple fractures in the face.

A shopkeeper in the neighborhood who knew Jullyang-i spotted the cat lying by the road and moved it to a nearby veterinary clinic, but as it had no owner, the cat was sent to an animal shelter only after getting some painkillers.

A screenshot of an Instagram post showing Jullyang-i in recovery (Jullyang-i's official Instagram account)
A screenshot of an Instagram post showing Jullyang-i in recovery (Jullyang-i's official Instagram account)

Kim Jang-yun, a security guard at Seoyoung University, later came to know about the accident and brought it to a larger hospital, where it underwent three hours of surgery.

However, Kim, 67, could not afford to pay the surgery bills and requested help from some students who launched the fundraising campaign.

Kim expressed gratitude to those who had helped save Jullyang-i, whose name roughly translates to "the striped cat" in English.

“The cats never fail to wait for me in front of the security office every day at 5:30 a.m. How can I call them merely animals?” Kim said in an interview with local media Tuesday.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114