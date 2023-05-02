Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun to star in 2024 Disney+ series

Walt Disney Co. Korea confirmed on Tuesday that actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun will star in “The Killer’s Shopping Mall,” a Disney+ original, as uncle and niece.

The new mystery thriller is set for release in 2024, according to the global streamer.

Adapted from a 2020 novel of the same title written by Kang Ji-young, the series will center around the story of Jung Ji-an, a young woman who is raised by her uncle Jung Jin-man following her parents' death.

The story begins with the unexpected death of Jin-man, who is believed to have killed himself.

While sorting through her late uncle’s belongings, Ji-an finds a notebook that Jin-man used when running his online shopping mall. “The Killer’s Shopping Mall” develops as Ji-an discovers her uncle was selling swords, daggers, jackknives and butcher knives. She also finds that the e-commerce market’s users are sharing information on how to use these items.

Kim Hye-jun, who made a name for herself with Netflix’s zombie sensation “Kingdom,” will play Ji-an. Lee Dong-wook, who starred in “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” will play the role of the mysterious uncle Jung Jin-man.