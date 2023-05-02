 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

tvN’s ‘Earth Arcade’ to return with second season set in Finland

By Lee Si-jin
Published : May 2, 2023 - 13:23       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 13:23
Stills from the reality show
Stills from the reality show "Earth Arcade 2" (tvN)

The hit reality show “Earth Arcade” from 2022 will return with a second season on May 12, looking to continue its winning streak with a proven cast of stars.

Helmed by TV director Na Young-seok, who was behind numerous smash hit variety shows including KBS’ “2 Days 1 Night” (2007-2012), tvN’s “Grandpa Over Flowers” (2013), “New Journey to the West,” “Three Meals a Day” and “Jinny’s Kitchen,” the upcoming program will catch viewers’ hearts once again with the same star-studded cast -- comedian Lee Eun-ji, Mimi of K-pop girl group Oh My Girl, rapper Lee Young-ji and Yujin of girl group Ive.

The previous season topped viewership ratings among variety shows airing in the same time slot for more than nine weeks after its launch. The show's first season topped the weekly trending variety shows chart for the entire month of August -- two months after its release in June 2022.

Yujin also swept the top spots on the weekly rankings of the most viral non-actors for the third consecutive week, according to the analytics firm Good Data Corp.

The firm monitors and compiles data from online posts, videos, social media, news reports and blog posts in determining the ranking.

While the show featured the cast playing various games and missions in Thailand to capture “Torongi,” a fictional moon rabbit character who has escaped to Earth, the second season will see the stars conducting their missions in Finland.

“Earth Arcade 2” premieres at 8:50 p.m. on May 12 on tvN. The show will be available on local streaming service Tving.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114