[Well-curated] Sci-fi classics, reading outdoors and childrens' art fest

Two epic sci-fi films -- “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) and “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982) -- are set to entertain moviegoers at 15 CGV Arthouse branches across South Korea. Screenings of the films, which started Wednesday, will run through May 9.
Celebrating the beloved American films and Warner Bros’ 100th anniversary, CGV, the country’s largest multiplex operator, is offering the opportunity to experience two sci-fi classics in theaters.
The films will evoke nostalgia for some, while others who recently became sci-fi film fans with “Interstellar” (2014) or “The Martian” (2015), will get to see how such films were produced in the past.
American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” centers around astronauts who are sent on a mission to reveal the identity of a mysterious black structure.
The story continues as the ship’s computer system, HAL, becomes autonomous, leading the characters into an unforeseen crisis in space.
“Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” helmed by English director Ridley Scott, presents the story of Deckard, who is assigned to eliminate four runaway replicants -- genetically engineered beings created as exact replicas of human beings, who have infiltrated Earth.
The film is Scott’s final cut-edition, which is slightly different from the original movie.
CGV is also giving out special A3 posters for those who watch the films on a first-come, first-served basis.
Six CGV Arthouses, theaters dedicated to art and independent films, are located in Seoul, while nine others can be found in Incheon, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju, Seongnam (Gyeonggi Province), Chuncheon (Gangwon Province), Cheonan (South Chungcheong Province) and Cheongju (North Chungcheong Province).
Both online reservation and offline ticket sales are available.
Have a ‘booknic’ in Seoul
A unique scene unfolds as people sit on colorful bean bags under vibrant umbrellas, immersing themselves in books on the lush green grass.
Seoul City’s open-air library “Read at Seoul Plaza” in front of City Hall, which attracted some 210,000 people last year, returned on Sunday.
The outdoor library is divided into four zones -- performance, reading, play and pop-up. There are some 5,000 books on 11 bookshelves in different categories. The “pink bookshelf” has been added this year featuring popular comics that have been published since the 1970s. The books can be borrowed freely without any membership registration.
Programs such as yoga and stretching exercises are available on Thursdays; classic literature readings or poetry classes are held on Fridays; and hands-on activities for children take place on weekends.
This year, the city government opened another open reading space in Gwanghwamun Plaza, titled “Gwanghwamun Book Yard.” Visitors can enjoy an afternoon browsing through 5,000 curated books in various genres against the background of Bukhansan and Gyeongbokgung. Bookshelves with foreign-language titles are also available. You can borrow books after signing up at the information desk.
“Read at Seoul Plaza” is open from Thursday to Sunday, while “Gwanghwamun Book Yard” is open on Saturdays and Sundays. Both reading spaces will be open until November but will be temporarily closed during July and August.
Art programs for children
To celebrate children's right to respect and happiness, a special series of events are set to take place at Marronnier Park in Jongno-gu, Seoul, near the city's main theater district.
From April 22 to June 24, “Picnic to Art Street” offers programs including performances, exhibitions and hands-on events.
The event aims to help children recover from the emotional impact of the pandemic and promote their right to happiness by providing them with opportunities to experience various cultural and artistic programs, the co-organizers said. The events are run by ASSITEJ, the International Association of Theater for Children and Young People, and the Arts Council Korea.
The program for the Artistic Performance part of the program includes street performances and reading performances for children that will take place every other Saturday from April 22 to June 24, in front of the Arko Art Theater.
The performances will feature actors such as Park Hye-soo and Park Jung-mi, as well as puppet shows by the Moon theater group.
The Artistic Theater program features an exhibition of a 5-meter-tall Gulliver's Travels puppet and a reading room where children can read books and comics.
Finally, the Artistic Museum program will offer a range of art-related activities for children, including creating their own artworks and exploring exhibitions.
Children can also plant an art tree and make an art tree key chain.