[Well-curated] Sci-fi classics, reading outdoors and childrens' art fest

Poster images of "2001: A Space Odyssey" (left) and “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (CGV)

Two epic sci-fi films -- “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) and “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982) -- are set to entertain moviegoers at 15 CGV Arthouse branches across South Korea. Screenings of the films, which started Wednesday, will run through May 9.

Celebrating the beloved American films and Warner Bros’ 100th anniversary, CGV, the country’s largest multiplex operator, is offering the opportunity to experience two sci-fi classics in theaters.

The films will evoke nostalgia for some, while others who recently became sci-fi film fans with “Interstellar” (2014) or “The Martian” (2015), will get to see how such films were produced in the past.

American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” centers around astronauts who are sent on a mission to reveal the identity of a mysterious black structure.

The story continues as the ship’s computer system, HAL, becomes autonomous, leading the characters into an unforeseen crisis in space.

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” helmed by English director Ridley Scott, presents the story of Deckard, who is assigned to eliminate four runaway replicants -- genetically engineered beings created as exact replicas of human beings, who have infiltrated Earth.

The film is Scott’s final cut-edition, which is slightly different from the original movie.

CGV is also giving out special A3 posters for those who watch the films on a first-come, first-served basis.

Six CGV Arthouses, theaters dedicated to art and independent films, are located in Seoul, while nine others can be found in Incheon, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju, Seongnam (Gyeonggi Province), Chuncheon (Gangwon Province), Cheonan (South Chungcheong Province) and Cheongju (North Chungcheong Province).

Both online reservation and offline ticket sales are available.