[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Ghost Station” (South Korea) Opened April 19 Mystery Directed by Jeong Yong-ki Based on 2011 webtoon “Oksu Station Ghost,” the film tells the story of a news reporter, Na-young, working an exclusive investigative story about a series of mysterious deaths happening at a subway station. She finds out that her source is already dead at the time of the scheduled interview.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (US) Opened April 12 Action Directed by Charles F. Stahelski Legendary hit man John Wick embarks on a journey to defeat the faction, the High Table. He goes to New York, Paris, Berlin and Japan to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld, fighting against old friends who have turned into foes.

“Rebound” (South Korea) Opened April 5 Drama Directed by Jang Hang-joon Kang Yang-hyun (Ahn Jae-hong), a former basketball player and public service worker, returns to his alma mater as a newly recruited basketball coach to take charge of a team on the verge of disbanding. It’s not an easy journey.