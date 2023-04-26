 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Yoon says S. Korea-US alliance not shaken by eavesdropping allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 09:11       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 09:13
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, just outside Washington, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, just outside Washington, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the South Korea-US alliance will not be shaken by allegations of eavesdropping contained in recently leaked Pentagon documents, according to an interview Tuesday.

Yoon made the remark in an interview with NBC News on Monday as he is on a state visit to Washington.

"This matter is no reason to shake the ironclad trust that supports the US-South Korea alliance, because it is based on shared values like freedom," he was quoted as saying. "When you have that trust, you don't get shaken."

The leaked documents reportedly contained the contents of tapped conversations at South Korea's presidential office about whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Yoon suggested in a recent interview with Reuters that South Korea could provide such aid to Ukraine if the country came under a large-scale attack on civilians.

"We are closely monitoring and considering the situation," he told NBC News.

Yoon also said it was "unrealistic" to expect a denuclearization deal with North Korea anytime soon.

"The important thing is that we have to make North Korea never dare to resort to its nuclear weapons," he said. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114