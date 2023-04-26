US, S. Korea to 'coordinate' chip investments, says Kirby on Micron reports

WASHINGTON D.C. -- John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said on Tuesday that South Korea and the United States will "coordinate" their chip investments when asked of a Financial Times report that Washington requested Seoul not to fill in any market gap if Beijing bans a US memory chipmaker from selling chips.

“What I can tell you is that the Biden administration and the Yoon administration quite frankly have worked together to make truly historic progress with respect to deepening US-ROK cooperation on national security, economic security and joint efforts to promote and protect our leading edge technologies,” he told the Korean press corp. in Washington.

"This would obviously include efforts to coordinate our investments in the semiconductors sector to secure critical technologies and to address economic coercion."

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the US has asked South Korea to urge its chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics and SK hynix -- not to try to promote their sales to China in case of Micron, a US memory chipmaker, being banned from selling.

When asked about whether discussion of South Korea's military support to Ukraine would be possible during the summit on Wednesday, Kirby said that he respects "sovereign decisions." It was encouraging to see that Yoon has been vocal in his condemnation of the Russian invasion, he added.

“It’s up to the leaders of those countries how much they support it,” he said. “We have absolutely every expectation that the issue will be discussed but we certainly would not speak for Pres. Yoon or any additional support he may or may not be willing to provide.”