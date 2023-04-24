Yoon departs for US for summit with Biden

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee wave before leaving for Washington D.C. at Seongnam Air Base, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday departed for the United States for a five-day state visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss how to strengthen their joint defense posture and economic and security cooperation.

The primary focus of the summit scheduled for Wednesday is at what level the bilateral agreement will be reached over extended deterrence.

The Yoon administration has proposed a joint planning and implementation system for US nuclear asset management between the two countries as a countermeasure against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. At the talks, the two leaders are expected to outline their progress over the past year.

Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of Korea's National Security Office, told reporters Thursday the summit was expected to serve as an opportunity to further solidify the South Korea-US joint defense posture and to operate extended deterrence between the two countries in more detail.

This will be Yoon's sixth meeting with Biden, with their previous meetings having taken place in Seoul, Madrid, London, New York and Phnom Penh.

An official arrival ceremony will take place before the summit, and a state dinner hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will follow. Yoon's spouse, Kim Keon Hee, will accompany him to the event. The list of other guests was not released as of Monday.

Alongside discussions on bolstering economic security cooperation in the areas of semiconductors and batteries, Yoon is accompanied by 122 business leaders including chairmen from South Korean conglomerates Samsung, SK, and Hyundai Motor Group, as well as heads of six major business associations.

On Tuesday, the president is set to attend a ceremony at which US advanced technology firms will unveil their plans to invest in South Korea, and a business roundtable with business leaders from the two countries.

Later that day, Yoon will visit the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center near Washington, to space cooperation between the two countries and meet with Korean scientists working at NASA.

In Washington the presidential couple will join President Biden and first lady Jill on a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

On Thursday, Yoon will address a joint session of Congress, touching upon the past 70 years of the alliance and its future. A lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is followed as well as a briefing from US military leaders on the same day. On Friday, he is set to meet with digital and bio scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a discussion and deliver an address at Harvard University.

Yoon is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to the US since Lee Myung-bak in 2011 and the second foreign leader to do so under the Biden administration.