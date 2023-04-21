[Today’s K-pop] Army officially denies doing favors for BTS’ J-Hope

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

On Friday, the Korean Army commented on a media report that claimed it gave J-Hope of BTS certain privileges when he entered the boot camp. A local media asserted that six cars were allowed into the camp in Gangwon Province on Tuesday instead of one, as announced by the military. Access passes were given to the artist’s entourage in advance while other people were only given one on the site after confirming notice of enlistment. There have been prior consultations with his label to prevent accidents and access passes were given to the company when the staff visited in advance to case the premises, an official explained. The single vehicle policy is not mandatory, he added, but is a guideline to ensure safety and order at the site. Label Big Hit Music did not offer any comment regarding the issue. Monsta X’s Shownu discharged

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Shownu of Monsta X was discharged on Friday, according to his agency, Starship Entertainment. He served as a social service agent since July 2021, after a surgery for retina detachment in his left eye. He is the first member of the six-member act to complete his military duty. Minhyuk enlisted earlier this month and asked fans to keep supporting the band which will welcome back the leader. The band’s last album was its 12th EP “Reason,” which came out in January and topped the iTunes top albums chart in seven regions. Meanwhile, Hyungwon, Kihyun and I.M left Seoul today to participate in We Bridge Music Festival in Las Vegas. All three were dressed head to toe in black after offering their condolences for fellow idol Moonbin. Xdinary Heroes floats teaser video for 3rd EP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Boy band Xdinary Heroes uploaded a teaser trailer for “Freakin’ Bad,” the lead track from its upcoming third EP “Deadlock,” on Friday. The six members showcased their rock spirit with performances using musical instruments before they gathered to watch the news saying “XH Missing.” The seven-track EP will be released on April 26, about six months since its second EP “Overload.” All members participated in writing the lyrics and melodies as they have for both the band's first and second mini albums. In the meantime, the band will host a special live show for its official fandom community Villains in Seoul on April 22-23. It will unveil all the songs from the EP in advance to the audience. New boy band to launch through audition show

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)