[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids float teaser for Charlie Puth collaboration

[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids float teaser for Charlie Puth collaborationBy Hwang You-mee
Published : April 24, 2024 - 16:14
Stray Kids uploaded a teaser photograph for upcoming digital single Wednesday.
The band of eight gazed into the camera exuding calm energy for much-hyped single “Lose My Breath,” a collaboration with Charlie Puth.
The producing trio within the band – of Bangchan, Changbin and Han – participated in writing the song as it has for all lead singles since its debut in 2018.
The digital single will be unveiled on May 10.
Separately, the band’s “Why?,” its first theme song for a Japanese drama, topped Oricon’s daily digital single ranking earlier this month as well as iTunes' Top Songs chart in 21 regions.
Last month, it marked its sixth debut anniversary with a fan meetup in Seoul and is expected to release new album in summer.
Le Sserafim surpasses 100m Spotify streams with ‘Smart’
Le Sserafim topped 100 million plays on Spotify with “Smart,” said agency Source Music on Wednesday citing the platform’s data.
“Smart” is a B-side track from its third EP, “Easy,” which reached the mark in 63 days, faster than the titular track. It is the group’s eighth song to hit the milestone.
The mini album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8 while the single debuted on its Hot 100 at No. 99 and became its first entry on the main singles chart. This also made the quintet the fourth K-pop girl group to enter both charts, following Blackpink, Twice and NewJeans.
“Smart” is in its eighth week on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US, ranking No. 46 and No. 25, respectively, on the latest chart dated April 27.
(G)I-dle’s Yuqi tops iTunes chart in 4 regions with solo EP
Yuqi of (G)I-dle landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 4 regions with her first solo EP, according to agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday.
Her namesake album made among top 10 on its top albums chart in 19 regions as well.
The mini album sold over 263,000 copies on the day of release, which places it at No. 6 in first-week sales records for a K-pop female singer. All seven tracks, including main track “Freak,” entered Melon’s Top 100 upon release.
She was the first member of the group to release solo music after having dropped digital single “A Page” in 2021, but is the third to put out an album on her own, after Jeon Soyeon and Miyeon.
Monsta X to open pop-up store to mark 9th anniversary of debut
Monsta X will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut with a pop-up store in Seoul, said agency Starship Entertainment on Wednesday.
As the title, “Monmoongchi X: Welcome Party,” says, the store will be filled with characters inspired by the six bandmates and offer visitors a range of events.
The temporary store will be open from May 9 to 15.
Meanwhile, four of the members -- Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyeongwon and Jooheon -- are each serving their military duties. Shownu is performing in musical “The Great Comet,” which runs through June 16, and I.M brought out third solo EP “Off The Beat” earlier this month. The youngest member will kick off his first solo tour named after the mini album next month, with a two-day concert in Seoul. The tour will bring him to 18 cities in 10 countries.
