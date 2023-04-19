N. Korea begins countdown to first spy satellite launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (sitting 2nd from Right), along with his daughter Ju-ae (Far Right), visits the National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang on April 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the launch of the country’s first military spy satellite to go ahead as planned, underscoring that his country can never give up its top priority goal of enhancing aerial observation and reconnaissance capabilities against the “escalating military threats” from South Korea and the United States.

Kim unveiled the launch plan in his visit to the state-run National Aerospace Development Administration or NADA on Tuesday, claiming that it has “completed manufacturing the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 as of April,” North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday in a Korean-langauge dispatch.

Kim “proposed the military task of launching the military reconnaissance satellite No.1 at a planned date,” ordering North Korean officials to establish an interim preparation committee to “expeditiously complete final preparation.”

The North Korean leader underlined that the country should “firmly develop reconnaissance and intelligence collection capabilities by successively launching several reconnaissance satellites into different orbits in the future.”

Kim reiterated that launching a spy satellite is the “right of national sovereignty and self-defense,” especially when the US has frequently deployed its strategic assets including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula as part of its efforts to strengthen US extended deterrence.

The goal of launching spy satellites is to monitor the military activities of “hostile forces” in real-time, Kim said.

“Acquiring reconnaissance satellites is a primary task, indispensable in strengthening the armed forces ... in light of the recent security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in terms of tackling long-term threats,” Kim was quoted as saying.

Kim underscored the “strategic value and significance of acquiring military reconnaissance satellites in bolstering self-defense capabilities,” which enables the country to defend the country, its territory and people, from the “escalating military threats and challenges posed by the US and South Korea” and to “preemptively use military power” against them if needed.

“The reported statements have confirmed the launch of military reconnaissance satellites aimed to collect information such as the location of targets in real time, which is necessary to precisely strike targets with missiles and other nuclear weapons deliveries,” said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Hong Min, director of the North Korean Research Division at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said North Korea aims to “overcome the asymmetry between North Korea’s poor reconnaissance capabilities and the overwhelming reconnaissance capabilities of the US and South Korea.”

“North Korea also seeks to enhance aerial observation capabilities and improve its accuracy and sophistication in operating its tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.”