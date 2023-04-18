Images show North running inter-Korean factories

Infrared thermal cameras picked up signs that North Korea could have been running an inter-Korean industrial park, a breach of an agreement that South Korea says will have consequences.

At least four factories in the Kaeseong Industrial Complex are showing signs of operation, according to Radio Free Asia. RFA said Tuesday that factory activity at one of those plants, which makes rice cookers, seems to be exceptionally high, citing an expert on satellite images.

The complex was created as a North Korean base for South Korean companies that employed workers there until it was shut down in 2016.

A week ago, the South Korean unification minister, who handles inter-Korean affairs, publicly warned North Korea of repercussions from using the jointly run industrial park without Seoul’s permission, calling Pyongyang “irresponsible” for not picking up the regular hotline calls.

The April 11 statement by Kwon Young-se, the minister, was the first of its kind in 13 years that came following four days after the North refused to answer the routine daily calls meant to check in on and prevent unwarranted spillovers from potential skirmishes. The Unification Ministry had sent over a notice demanding the North stop using the park before Pyongyang went unresponsive.

“We’re are closely looking at legal options and we will seek whatever damages our companies there face, from the North, even if that takes time,” a senior Unification Ministry official said. The official declined to reveal any specific “legal steps that could follow,” repeating everything was under scrutiny.

Whether efforts to make the case international so that the North feels more pressure to heed the South’s advice are underway is hard to tell at the moment, the official added.

The latest development on the Korean Peninsula comes at a time the two neighbors are embracing for higher tension.

On Saturday, South Korea fired warning shots at a North Korean patrol boat that crossed the maritime border in the West Sea, an inter-Korean confrontation that last took place in October. The South Korean military said the North had not initially responded to warnings it broadcast. No serious injuries were reported and the Unification Ministry says there is little evidence pointing to a calibrated provocation.

Still, North Korea is stepping up aggression, having tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say marks a significant advance in technology. The weapon takes less time to prepare for launch and harder to intercept as a result, complicating efforts by South Korea and the US to bolster their joint defenses.

Currently, Seoul and Washington, its biggest ally, are running joint air force and marine drills. The two are expected to double down on the US commitment to deter and respond to attacks on its allies, at a summit taking place in late April.