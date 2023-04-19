Samsung reclaims No. 1 ranking in global smartphone sales

Samsung Electronics has regained the top spot in the global smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, slightly outpacing its archrival Apple, the No. 1 in the previous quarter, a report showed Wednesday.

In the January-March period, Samsung held a market share of 22 percent, followed by Apple with 21 percent, according to the report released by market tracker Canalys. The South Korean tech giant was the “only leading vendor” to achieve a quarterly jump during the first three months of the year, the report said.

Samsung lost the top spot to Apple in the October-December period last year following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. At the time, Apple made up 25 percent of global smartphone sales, while Samsung took 18 percent.

Starting in February this year, Samsung could elevate sales as it rolled out the latest flagship Galaxy S23 series in some 130 countries. Compared to the previous S22 series, its flagship smartphone sales jumped about 70 percent on-year in some regions, beating earlier expectations, the company said. In Korea alone, the phone sales exceeded the 1 million mark earlier this month.

“The powerful performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra model and its most innovative feature, the camera with a 200-megapixel sensor, succeeded in capturing the hearts of consumers,” an industry source told The Korea Herald under the condition of anonymity.