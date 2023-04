The latest home appliances are showcased by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics at the World IT Show 2023 that kicked off Wednesday in Seoul. The nation’s two top tech giants set up exhibition booths to show off their latest home appliances and mobile devices at the tech trade show running through Friday. Above is LG’s MoodUp color-changing refrigerator, while below is a gaming zone for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone.

