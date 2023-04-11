Seoul-Tokyo tensions heat up again over Dokdo report

South Korea on Tuesday strongly denounced Japan’s latest claims to the Dokdo islets, calling in Tokyo’s deputy envoy in Seoul as tensions reignite ahead of a potential summit in May.

“The Japanese blue book is repeating its unreasonable claims to Dokdo -- the islets that clearly belong to us, historically, geographically and legally speaking,” the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a statement, referring to an annual foreign policy review issued in April.

The book has endorsed such claims to Dokdo for the last six years.

The Korean government, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry added, would fight off “any and all such reasonable claims” to follow, delivering the complaint in person by summoning Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy.

The latest flare-up in tension comes at a time when Seoul is seeking to move past a historical dispute over Tokyo’s wartime forced labor during World War II that left Korean victims without due apology and compensation for the rights abuses.

In a show of good faith, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration revealed a March 6 decision that skips an official apology and direct compensation from the Japanese companies held liable for damages in a 2018 Korean court ruling.

Since March, Seoul has been waiting for Tokyo to roll out what it says is a “sincere response” to the March initiative, which would involve the Japanese firms contributing to either a Korean fund going to the victims or a Korea-Japan fund meant to be used for younger Koreans as a symbol of reconciliation. Neither has taken place, with Japan showing little sign that the status quo could change.

The Japanese blue book, revealed Tuesday, reaffirms the Japanese government stance that no extra steps would be taken to satisfy the Korean government over bringing closure to the labor feud.

The book did not refer to upholding the Japanese government’s previous position on its 1910-45 rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The position is often roughly reduced to the 1998 Seoul-Tokyo declaration, which discusses Japan’s “genuine reflection on its wartime past and sincere apology for it.”

Korea has indicated that reiterating the apology could replace issuing a separate formal apology for the Korean labor victims.