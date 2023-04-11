Serial motorbike brake cutter wanted by police

The suspect leaves the scene after cutting the brakes of a motorbike on Wednesday in Seowon-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (Online community Bobaedream)

Police are seeking a suspect believed to have cut the brake lines of at least six motorbikes in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

Police received six reports beginning April 5 that brake lines had been intentionally cut in the Sugok-dong and Bunpyeong-dong neighborhoods, Cheongju Sangdang Police Station told local media on Monday.

Someone claiming to be one of the victims posted purported security camera footage of the crime in an online community on Saturday, asking for help finding the suspect.

The video taken at 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday shows a person with a metal tool severing brakes from both sides of a motorbike and leaving.

The online post says that the victim drove the vehicle without realizing the brakes had been cut, later suffering severe scratches on the face and fractures to the ribs and an arm.

Police are on the trail of the suspect based on footage, and have found that the suspect wandered the neighborhoods, raising suspicions of prowling.

But as the suspect was wearing a black suit and a face mask with the head obscured by a black umbrella, police have so far been unable to identify the suspect, according to local media reports.