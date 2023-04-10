Man indicted for smuggling meth, pistol, bullets from US

Shin Jun-ho, the section chief prosecutor of the Narcotics and Organized Crimes Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, speaks in a briefing in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean prosecution announced Monday the indictment of a Korean-born man for recently allegedly smuggling in a combined 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, a pistol, 50 live ammunition rounds and gas pistols from the US.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office suspects the 49-year-old secretly brought in the drugs valued at 800 million won ($606,000) in September last year with the purpose of distribution.

The man also allegedly used 0.1 gram of meth at home in March this year. The prosecution said it was awaiting test results for traces of drugs in the suspect's urine and hair.

The case is Korea's first of a man being caught smuggling in drugs and firearms at the same time, in a country where possessing either is subject to criminal punishment, according to the prosecution.

Shin Jun-ho, the section chief prosecutor of the Narcotics and Organized Crimes Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, told a media briefing at its headquarters that the man indicted Monday is suspected of working as a drug dealer in Los Angeles, based on forensic analysis of his mobile device.

Shin added that a joint investigation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration has been underway to keep him on their radar.

Moreover, six gas guns were found alongside the .45-caliber pistol the man had registered in the United States, as well as 50 live bullets. Shin said the man could face heavier charges depending on the kinetic energy the gas guns are able to produce when firing a bullet, adding that a separate forensic inspection is currently ongoing.