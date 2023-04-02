[Out of the shadows] Chun Woo-won, superrich Koreans in US, and drugs

Chun Woo-won, the grandson of ex-President Chun Doo-hwan, was arrested on suspicion of illegal drug use upon entering the arrival gate of Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald is running a series of feature stories and interviews on the evolution and rise of drug crimes, insufficient support systems and young addicts’ stories in South Korea. This is the fifth installment. -- Ed. When reading news reports on Chun Woo-won, the grandson of former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, and his claims of drug use by several NYU Stern School of Business graduates, Kim Haram, a 21-year-old in New York felt a sense of relief. Kim said Chun was exposing the reality of “the world’s 1 percent,” explaining that she also has seen plenty of privileged students in New York and Los Angeles with easy access to marijuana later turn to cocaine and LSD. She felt a sense of liberation because someone was finally able to talk about the things that had been kept hidden. Chun, a 27-year-old accountant based in New York, not only accused his own family of living off his grandfather's slush funds and confessed to his own drug use, but also alleged that his acquaintances from affluent families had used and sold illegal drugs in the US. “All of (Woo-won’s) claims are true. Students, especially those in NYU, are in fear because they might be the ones making headlines next time,” she said.

(Screenshot from Chun Woo-won’s Instagram account)

Silver spoons Following Chun’s confessions, the South Korean military said they have started to look into two of his acquaintances -- reportedly lieutenants in the South Korean Air Force -- to see if they had used drugs in the army. Illegal drug use among the exclusive circle of rich families in South Korea is not new. In 2019, for example, US-educated grandsons of the founders of SK and Hyundai Group made headlines on charges of purchasing banned substances. In January, South Korean prosecutors said they had indicted 17 people on charges of drug distribution, including six members of Korean chaebol families, including those running Namyang Dairy Products and chemical-to-machinery conglomerate Hyosung. According to reports, they met while studying abroad. Apart from being out of touch, US-educated students say affluent students are able to use drugs because they have “no spending limit.” Cocaine and LSD were most-sought-after drugs among wealthy students in the early 2000s, especially those who studied in California, according to Choi, a 30-something man who only wished to be identified by his surname.

A van with green marijuana leaves on it from Rhode Island. People aged 21 and over can purchase small amounts of cannabis in the state, one of 21 US states where recreational use is legal. (Photo provided by a source)

According to Choi, Korean students were paying around $550 for 100 grams of marijuana, while cocaine was around $1,000 for 10 grams. Cocaine was costly compared to cannabis, so students with more money were more likely to use it, Choi added. Christopher Lee, a 24-year-old student studying medicine, said rich Korean students had a reputation among dealers as “easy targets.” “Rich students have money but don’t know street values. Dealers charge an insane amount of money, but they still buy (the drugs),” Lee said. Initially, dealers test them by charging slightly more than market value, Lee said. But if they become addicted dealers push the price up further, and their spending power means they pay anyway. Slipping through the net To minimize risks of getting caught, they form cohorts and purchase drugs through friends and generally do not take them in public places. At times, they head to private VIP rooms at clubs and invite rappers from famous hip-hop labels, where they enjoy specialized services and keep themselves out of the public eye. “Clubs rich students go to are places that are targeted at them. It’s not costly compared to Korean clubs, and they can do drugs from the evening until clubs close at 4 a.m.,” Na, a 25-year-old student in New York who wished to be identified by her surname. “Also, students tend to stop taking drugs for a good three months to land a job and return to it after they get in, making it harder to track their use,” Na added, explaining how cleverly they take drugs to avoid authorities’ radar. Typically, drugs like cocaine and marijuana are detectable for up to 90 days in the hair, although it may vary depending on the method, frequency and volume of drugs taken. South Korea’s Consulate General in New York declined to comment on a possible rise in drug use among Korean students.

Chun Woo-won, the grandson of ex-President Chun Doo-hwan, was arrested on suspicion of illegal drug use upon entering the arrival gate of Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)