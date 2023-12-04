[Out of the Shadows] Surviving drug addiction: Peers from Korea, Japan share their stories

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of recovering drug users from South Korea and Japan gathered in Seoul on Saturday to support each others’ path to sobriety.

The 19th edition of the workshop took place as a one-day event with the members of Narcotics Anonymous from the two countries. NA is a community organization made up of peers to support those in recovery from drug addiction using a non-professional approach. It aims to remove the stigma surrounding drug addiction and recovery, and the members go by aliases for reasons of privacy.

Most of the attendees were recovering addicts who began with cannabis as a gateway drug before going on to other illicit substances like methamphetamine, more commonly known as “philopon,” in South Korea.

South Korean singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun, who was indicted on charges of allegedly purchasing and administering methamphetamine with an acquaintance last year, also made an appearance.

“I’m glad (the session) could take place after the pandemic. I hope that the NA will become more active in the future so that the two countries can help (other recovering addicts),” said Park Young-deok, who heads the Addiction Rehabilitation Team at the Korean Association Against Drug Abuse, during his opening remarks.

The NA meeting in Korea was introduced by recovering addicts from Japan 19 years ago, according to Lim Sang-hyeon, the head of the Korean NA group and the founder of the Gyeonggi branch of the Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Center. Currently, Korea has 10 NA groups, including those in Apgujeong, Dangsan and Incheon, while the neighboring country has more than 1,000 NA organizations scattered across the nation.

“Japan boasts the best recovery support services in the Asian region, where they gain help from health institutions and the private sector. … (Japan) helps (Korean) drug addicts by bringing and introducing their system here, and we need more of that,” Lim told The Korea Herald.

Also, beaming with hope for a new beginning, recovering drug users from Korea and Japan took center stage to share their personal stories and struggles.