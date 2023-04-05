Police probe possible narcotics scheme targeting students

A drink spiked with drugs was handed out at random to students in Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. (Seoul Gangnam Police Station)

A woman in her 40s was arrested for offering high school students drug-infused drinks claiming that they would increase their ability to concentrate, sparking a wider police investigation.

On Monday, the suspect, with three more accomplices, had approached students on the street in Seoul's Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, the country's premier district for private education, feigning a promotional event for a new drink. Contained in a bottle with a sign that reads, "Mega ADHD," the free drink was distributed to students under the promotion that the "newly invented drink will help boost memory and strengthen concentration," according to the police.

Philopon, or methamphetamine, and ecstasy were detected during a reagent test the police conducted on the victims. The police are investigating a total of six cases related to the incident as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police are accelerating the investigation considering the possibility of a mastermind behind the crime, ordering the suspects to provide drug-infused drinks to many unspecified individuals.

The expansion of probe comes after the suspect claimed she had not known the drinks contained drug substances. Apprehended at around 1:30 a.m. at her house in the neighborhood of Dongdaemun, the suspect is reported to have said she was just applying for a part-time job position she had found online.