National

3 Koreans busted for for smuggling W167b worth of meth

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Feb 21, 2023 - 17:42       Updated : Feb 21, 2023 - 17:42
The Busan District Prosecutors Office confiscated 50 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 167 billion won ($127 million) in market value. (Busan District Prosecutors Office)
The Busan District Prosecutors Office confiscated 50 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 167 billion won ($127 million) in market value. (Busan District Prosecutors Office)

Three South Koreans were arrested for smuggling 167 billion won ($127 million) worth of methamphetamine into the country in December, the prosecutors' office said Tuesday.

The Busan District Prosecutors Office said Tuesday it has arrested and indicted three suspects on charges of smuggling 50 kilograms of methamphetamine through a port in the southern city of Busan from Thailand.

The suspects face allegations of hiding the contraband in seven plastic pallets to clear customs. A pallet is a flat structure used as a base for assembling and transporting goods.

The prosecutors seized the drugs hidden and stocked in a residential area in Daegu.

Three suspects allegedly smuggled methamphetamine from Thailand by hiding it in cargo pallets as seen above.(Busan Distirct Prosecutors Office)
Three suspects allegedly smuggled methamphetamine from Thailand by hiding it in cargo pallets as seen above.(Busan Distirct Prosecutors Office)

The prosecution estimates the volume of confiscated methamphetamine to be enough for some 1.65 million single doses.

Prosecutors have put search warrants on related shipping and distribution companies for more accomplices while conducting a joint investigation with Thailand’s drug administration.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
