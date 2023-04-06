Local governments join forces for Busan’s Expo bid

South Korean local governments joined hands to support Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030 on Thursday, saying that they would discuss ways to help the southeastern port city to garner more attention in the race to host the global event.

At a general meeting of the Governors Association of Korea, heads of municipalities from governors and mayors of cities in Korea said they are ready to offer full support for Busan's bid.

Attending the meeting were Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae, Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jung, North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo, Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho, South Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Tae-heum, South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Young-rok, Jeonbuk Gov. Kim Kwan-young, Gyeongnam Province Gov. Park Wan-soo, Ulsan Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom, Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also attended to show his support.

“Seoul is not the only major city in South Korea. Busan is also a major city in Korea -- it’s a trade hub, a film hub and a key city in the southeastern part of the country,” Oh wrote on his Facebook page Thursday morning, appealing for the support of a successful bid against Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The South Korean government has been going all out for the bid, calling it a “crucial opportunity” to create a tourism boom and massive infrastructure development.

In February, the Governors Association of Korea, comprised of governors from 17 municipalities, launched a special committee to support Busan’s World Expo bid. Fueled by the desire to bring the global event to Korea, the committee members have since gone to great lengths by holding regular meetings and conducting promotion activities through local governments.