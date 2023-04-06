N. Korea slams UNHRC's adoption of resolution on its human rights as 'document of fraud'

This photo from Tuesday shows the United Nations Human Rights Council holding its 52nd session to adopt a resolution denouncing North Korea's human rights violations. (United Nations Web TV)

North Korea on Thursday condemned the latest adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council that denounced the North's human rights violations as "the most heavily politicized document of fraud."

Han Tae-song, the North's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, said his country "categorically" rejected the UN resolution as an "intolerable act of political provocation and hostility," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The resolution is "the most heavily politicized document of fraud which is full of such falsehood and fabrications," Han said in an English-language statement carried by the KCNA, claiming the resolution contained nonexistent phenomena in the North.

The UNHRC adopted a resolution denouncing North Korea's gross human rights violations by consensus Tuesday. South Korea co-sponsored the resolution for the first time in five years.

Han also took issue with the South's active cooperation to draft the resolution as co-sponsor, calling it "a mere colonial servant of the US"

"The DPRK will never tolerate any hostile act of the US and its following forces encroaching upon our sovereignty and dignity, and will make every possible effort to defend the genuine people's system and their rights," he said.

The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North has long bristled at the international community's criticism of its human rights abuses, calling it a US-led attempt to topple its regime.

The UNHRC has adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses every year since 2003.

But South Korea did not co-sponsor such a UN resolution from 2019 to 2022 under the previous Moon Jae-in administration that apparently sought to avoid tensions with the North and resume inter-Korean dialogue. (Yonhap)