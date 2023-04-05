[Today’s K-pop] GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist next month: report

(Credit: BH Entertainment)

Jinyoung of GOT7 will enlist for his compulsory military duty on May 8, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Agency BH Entertainment confirmed the news following the report, adding he will serve as an active-duty soldier in the Army after basic training. He is the second member of the septet to serve his duty, following Jay B, who in February began working as a social service agent. Jinyoung debuted as a member of the band in 2014 after appearing in drama “Dream High 2” in 2012. He has starred in a series of TV dramas, including “He Is Psychometric” and “Yumi’s Cells," and recently finished shooting “Witch,” a Disney+ original television series. In January, he released first solo album “Chapter 0: With” and held a fan concert on his own in Seoul. SHINee’s Taemin to host solo fan meet

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taemin of SHINee will greet fans in person at an event in Seoul on April 22 and 23, SM Entertainment announced Wednesday. This is to be his first solo fan meeting in almost 3 1/2 years, and the event will be broadcast live as well for fans from around the world. The news came only two days since he was discharged from his military duty. On Tuesday, he livestreamed on Instagram and confessed that he was on a diet. He said in an interview in 2021 that he gained about 10 kilograms in five months after he enlisted. He is the last member of the foursome to complete his military duty. The band is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary as a full group, starting with an album. BTOB to return in early May

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

BTOB will put out a new album in early May, according to agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday. The band already finished shooting a music video for the main track late last month, it added. Its last album was the third full-length album “Be Together” from February last year, its first full-group effort in almost four years. Last month, the bandmates met fans to celebrate 11 years since their debut through a two-day fan meeting event in Seoul, and held a concert in Paris in February. Le Sserafim logs 100m streams in Japan with ‘Antifragile’

(Credit: Source Music)