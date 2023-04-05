[Today’s K-pop] GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist next month: report

Agency BH Entertainment confirmed the news following the report, adding he will serve as an active-duty soldier in the Army after basic training.
He is the second member of the septet to serve his duty, following Jay B, who in February began working as a social service agent.
Jinyoung debuted as a member of the band in 2014 after appearing in drama “Dream High 2” in 2012. He has starred in a series of TV dramas, including “He Is Psychometric” and “Yumi’s Cells," and recently finished shooting “Witch,” a Disney+ original television series.
In January, he released first solo album “Chapter 0: With” and held a fan concert on his own in Seoul.
SHINee’s Taemin to host solo fan meet
Taemin of SHINee will greet fans in person at an event in Seoul on April 22 and 23, SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
This is to be his first solo fan meeting in almost 3 1/2 years, and the event will be broadcast live as well for fans from around the world.
The news came only two days since he was discharged from his military duty. On Tuesday, he livestreamed on Instagram and confessed that he was on a diet. He said in an interview in 2021 that he gained about 10 kilograms in five months after he enlisted.
He is the last member of the foursome to complete his military duty. The band is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary as a full group, starting with an album.
BTOB to return in early May
BTOB will put out a new album in early May, according to agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday.
The band already finished shooting a music video for the main track late last month, it added. Its last album was the third full-length album “Be Together” from February last year, its first full-group effort in almost four years.
Last month, the bandmates met fans to celebrate 11 years since their debut through a two-day fan meeting event in Seoul, and held a concert in Paris in February.
Le Sserafim logs 100m streams in Japan with ‘Antifragile’
Le Sserafim amassed 100 million streams with “Antifragile” as of Wednesday, according to the Oricon chart.
The title track from the second EP has remained in the weekly streaming ranking top 10 for four weeks in a row since it was released in October last year.
The song generated 200 million streams on Spotify as of March and has been on the Billboard Global Excl. the US for 24 consecutive weeks, ranking No. 122 on the chart dated for April 8. The EP entered the Billboard 200 at No. 14. The group made the chart in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group at the time.
Meanwhile, the five-member act is coming out with its first full album, “Unforgiven,” on May 1.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)