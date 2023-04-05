BTS' Suga, IU to collaborate again

Suga of BTS is teaming up with singer-songwriter IU for the second time with his new solo album.

Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS, broke the news of the collaboration on Tuesday night with a poster published on the seven-member group's official social media platforms.

According to the poster, the song, "People Pt. 2 (feat. IU)," is set to come out on Friday as a pre-release track from Suga's forthcoming album "D-Day." Suga is slated to make a solo comeback on April 21 with the album, which will be released under his alias Agust D.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, the label explained the song is the second episode of "People," a song off Suga's second solo mix-tape "D-2" which came out in May 2020. With "People Pt. 2," Agust D conveys his thoughts about the repetitive relationships between people and the emotions born from them. The song will showcase the beautiful harmony of Suga's rapping with IU's dulcet timbre over the boom-bap beats.

IU is a veteran musician who has led a successful career since her debut in 2008 and is an artist loved by listeners of all ages.