Backed by full legislative support, Busan gears up for Expo bid

This photo shows Busan's proposed World Expo site, where the construction of structures like an opera house are underway. (Courtesy of Busan Port Authority)

A group of 18 lawmakers led by Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Park Jae-ho proposed a resolution on March 15, earning a parliamentary nod Monday, to enable the "immediate" passage of a special bill designed for organized financial and policy support, recognizing Busan's World Expo bid as a key national agenda.

The resolution also stipulates the National Assembly's active support to improve Busan's transportation infrastructure by increasing public access to the proposed World Expo site -- an old sea port -- by refurbishing the surrounding area. The resolution also supports drawing up plans to help participating countries build pavilions and transitioning the site into a free economic zone after the mega event.

The resolution, which passed unanimously on Monday, was delivered by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation, led by BIE Administration and Budget Committee President Patrick Specht.

"The World Expo 2030 would be the most monumental event Korea is capable of hosting in the next 10 or 20 years to come, having an immense impact on (Korea's) economic, cultural and diplomatic front," read the statement and resolution by the special committee.

"(The World Expo) will internally expedite the convergence of Busan, Ulsan and more cities of South Gyeongsang Province into a metropolis, contributing to balanced national growth, and externally help Korea play a leading role in addressing the global agenda such as the climate change and the fourth industrial revolution."

From March 26 to 28, special committee lawmakers led by Park formed a delegation to meet representatives of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo to be briefed on the progress of the upcoming World's Fair. The delegation aimed to seek expertise on the transformation of the World Expo site back to normal operations, 55 years after Osaka hosted its first World Expo in 1970.

According to a recent statement by the delegation, Korean lawmakers there were advised to seek economic ties with countries who hold voting rights in the Expo election in November, as well as to set the stage for solving the crises facing humankind in the 21st century through the World Expo.