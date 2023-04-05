 Back To Top
National

Actress Kim Sae-ron fined W20m for DUI

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:42       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:42
Actress Kim Sae-ron appears for a sentencing trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Actress Kim Sae-ron appears for a sentencing trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Actress Kim Sae-ron was sentenced to 20 million won ($15,000) in fines Wednesday for driving under the influence of alcohol last year.

The Seoul Central District Court handed out the monetary penalty for Kim, 23, who crashed her car into a guardrail and trees lining the street while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on May 18.

The crash into a transformer cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area for nearly three hours.

Kim's blood alcohol level was measured at more than 0.2 percent at the time, far exceeding the license revocation level of 0.08 percent.

The young actress debuted as a child in the movie "The Man from Nowhere." She has since appeared in numerous movies and TV dramas. (Yonhap)

