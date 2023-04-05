 Back To Top
National

N. Korea holds conference of journalists' union for 1st time in 22 years

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 09:49       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 09:49
This photo shows news North Korean presenter Ri Chun-hee making a report in June 2020. (Yonhap)
North Korea held a conference of its journalists' union earlier this week for the first time in 22 years and urged its members to become "devoted spokespeople" of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Wednesday.

The 9th conference of the Journalists Union of Korea took place in Pyongyang on Monday and Tuesday, joined by top state media officials, including Ri Chun-hee, the iconic news presenter for Korean Central TV, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

During the meeting, the chairman of the union's central committee called on its members to accept the policies and stance of the ruling party as the "absolute truth" and become its "devoted spokespeople" to lead the country's socialist construction, it said.

The members unanimously voted to revise the union's rules, although the KCNA did not provide details on its content. They also elected a new chairman and vice chairman of the union's central committee.

The KCNA said the conference served as an "important opportunity" to improve the country's work on publication and news reporting by establishing the ruling party's ideology on them as a "firm guideline." (Yonhap)

