AfreecaTV aims to broadcast diverse Korean content for global audience

By Hong Yoo
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 15:56       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 15:56
AfreecaTV exclusively broadcasts Mnet's idol survival show
AfreecaTV exclusively broadcasts Mnet's idol survival show "Boys Planet" in real time across Southeast Asia. (AfreecaTV)

AfreecaTV, one of South Korea’s biggest livestreaming service platforms, is exclusively broadcasting the K-pop idol survival program “Boys Planet” in Southeast Asia in real time with translations in various languages spoken in the region.

The online platform, which airs the show every Thursday, has since garnered popularity across the region.

The show, produced by Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet, involves evaluating K-pop trainees through various rounds of competition before the finalists debut as a group.

According to AfreecaTV, the number of viewers who tune in to watch the live broadcast has tripled since the first episode which aired on Feb. 2.

Led by the success of “Boys Planet,” AfreecaTV aims to provide diverse Korean content for a global audience aside from its wide range of livestreaming programs that include gaming, music, food and travel programs.

AfreecaTV, which stands for "Anybody can Freely Broadcast TV," enables users to easily create live content from anywhere.

With innovative development and service experience, AfreecaTV has expanded its reach to Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and the United States.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
