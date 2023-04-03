 Back To Top
National

BIE members feel Seoul's fever for Busan Expo

By Lee Yoon-seo, Lee Jung-youn
Published : Apr 4, 2023 - 10:39       Updated : Apr 4, 2023 - 10:47
Members of BIE take a ride a ship that symbolizes
Members of BIE take a ride a ship that symbolizes "the voyage of hope for the Expo," and Manuel Salchli, Swiss representative of the BIE, spins the helm in Gwanghwamun Plaza, Monday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) committee visited Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul on Monday evening, where promotional events were held to support Busan to win the bid for World Expo 2030.

Representatives of the BIE came to South Korea on Sunday, and are scheduled to meet government officials and visit Busan to assess the city's suitability to host the World Expo.

The eight members of the BIE took a stroll around the LED rose garden, and listened to explanations of the giant lanterns, which were made in shape of historical buildings and statues that represent former World Expos. The BIE members then went on a ship that symbolizes "the voyage of hope for the Expo.."

Led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee, the delegation visited experience booths run by the Korean conglomerates, listening to explanations about the companies' new technology through mobile translation devices.

The head of the BIE, Patrick Specht (fourth from left) and members of BIE listen to explanation regarding Kia's ESG efforts in Kia's booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, Monday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
The head of the BIE, Patrick Specht (fourth from left) and members of BIE listen to explanation regarding Kia's ESG efforts in Kia's booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, Monday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)

At Kia's booth, the BIE members checked out the automaker's latest EV9 model, and heard about the company's ESG initiatives.

They then took a practice ride on the Office Omnipod by LG Electonics and listened to explanations about the company's state-of-art display technologies.

In Samsung Electronics' booth, Specht wrote a short message regarding Busan's bid to host the Expo on a Galaxy S23 Ultra -- while trying out the camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra by taking a picture with the rest of the delegation.

After listening to SK's explanation of its battery products, they finished off the tour by cheering and clapping to a Lotte marching band's performance of "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
