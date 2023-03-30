K-pop diva Chungha leaves long-time agency MNH Entertainment

K-pop diva Chungha is leaving her long-time nest, agency MNH Entertainment.

MNH Entertainment, the agency that currently houses Chungha, announced Wednesday on the soloist’s online fan community cafe page that her seven-year exclusive contract with MNH Entertainment expires next month.

“Our exclusive contract with Chungha who has been with us for the past seven years since her debut in 2016 expires on April 29, 2023. We want to thank Chungha for her hard work and also her fans for supporting her. We will continue to support Chungha’s new beginning,” announced MNH Entertainment.

Their history dates way back to 2016 when Chungha first made her public appearance through Mnet’s female idol survival show, Produce 101.

MNH was managing Chungha when she made her debut as I.O.I through the program.

After the group disbanded, Chungha made a successful debut as a soloist in June 2017 with her first mini-album, “Hands on Me,” and has grown into being the representative singer of MNH Entertainment.

The K-pop diva has since released a total of four mini-albums and two full-length albums.

Chungha’s work released under MNH Entertainment was all successful, making numerous hit singles such as: “Why Don’t You Know,” “Rollercoaster,” “Gotta Go” and “Sparkling.”

The synergy between Chungha and MNH Entertainment was considered a good example for small-sized entertainment companies in the K-pop industry.

Chungha’s latest release dates back to July 2022 with a studio album titled, “Bare&Rare Pt.1.”

“As our contract expires, please understand Chungha’s second part of her second full-length album, ‘Bare&Rare Pt.2,’ will not be dropped under our company,” added MNH Entertainment.

Now eyes are on whether Chungha would be joining a new agency or continuing her career on her own.