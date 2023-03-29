 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

Tving’s ‘Yonder’ to be streamed on Paramount Plus

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 15:20       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 15:20
Poster image of
Poster image of "Yonder" (Tving, Paramount+)

Tving, the South Korean online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM, announced that its 2022 sci-fi series “Yonder” is scheduled to premiere globally via Paramount Plus in April.

“Yonder,” which was adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by author Kim Jang-hwan, is the first joint production of Korean content between Tving and Paramount Plus.

The series is set to be released in 27 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Italy, France, Austria, Australia and more.

Helmed by director Lee Joon-ik, a master of period films who created “The King and the Clown” (2005), “The Throne” (2015), “Anarchist from Colony” (2017) and “The Book of Fish” (2021), “Yonder” presents the story of a man who receives a mysterious message from his dead wife, inviting him to a place named Yonder.

Set in 2032, the series has a unique backdrop in which the dead can live on by uploading their memories on Yonder.

Top Korean actor Shin Ha-kyun stars in the series as Jae-hyun, the widower, while actress Han Ji-min plays Jae-hyun’s wife, who was euthanized and continues a new life in Yonder.

Centered on the life of the couple and the neuroscientist Dr. K -- the creator of Yonder -- the sci-fi series questions the true meaning of happiness, life and death.

The six-part series will be available on Paramount Plus from April 11.

Han Ji-min (left) plays Yi-hu, a deceased wife who meets her husband, played by Shin Ha-kyun, in an imaginary world called Yonder in the show
Han Ji-min (left) plays Yi-hu, a deceased wife who meets her husband, played by Shin Ha-kyun, in an imaginary world called Yonder in the show "Yonder." (Tving)


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
