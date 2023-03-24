[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to hold encore concert in Paris

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will perform one more time in Paris on July 15, announced the group's label, YG Entertainment, on Friday. The group will return to the French capital where they performed live in December last year. This time though, they will take to the stage at Stade de France, the largest concert venue in the country. It will be the first time a K-pop female act holds a concert in a stadium in Europe that accommodates more than 80,000 spectators, stressed the label. The bandmates returned from Taiwan Monday and will continue touring Asia until June 4. They will visit Manila, the Philippines this weekend and then meet more fans in Tokyo, Singapore, Macau and Osaka. Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to release her first solo single album, “Me,” on March 31. Woodz to host 1st international tour from May

(Credit: Edam Entertainment)

Woodz will tour the world for the first time from May 20, said his agency, Edam Entertainment, on Friday. He will hold two concerts in Seoul and meet his fans in 10 cities for his “Oo-li” tour. Although more venues may be added later, so far his concerts will be held in six cities in Asia -- Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Osaka and Tokyo – and four in Latin America – Mexico City, Lima, Santiago and Sao Paulo – until mid-July. The musician has hinted that a project is under way with a mysterious teaser video on Tuesday. Last month, he put out single “Abyss,” as a pre-release from his upcoming fifth EP. Golden Child to drop single in Japan next month

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Boy band Golden Child will bring out a new single in Japan on April 19, said agency Woollim Entertainment on Friday. The band shared the news with a teaser trailer for its third single in Japan titled “Invisible Crayon,” which ends with Choi Bomin ripping a hole through a transparent sheet of plastic. The single album will include main track “Crayon” as well as the Japanese-language version of “Replay” and “Ra Pam Pam,” the lead tracks from its sixth EP, “Aura,” and second studio album, “Game Changer,” respectively. Its first Japan single, “A Woo!!,” from January last year topped Oricon’s weekly single chart, and the following single, “Rata-Tat-Tat,” from June was No. 3 on Oricon’s daily single chart. Billlie’s Tsuki to host radio show in Japan

(Credit: Mystic Story)