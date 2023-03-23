 Back To Top
National

[Exclusive] Defector lawmaker Ji to attend legislative track of Summit for Democracy 2023

By Kim Arin
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 18:55       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 18:58
Rep. Ji Seong-ho and US President Joe Biden (right) meet at an official dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on May 22, 2022. (Ji’s office)
Rep. Ji Seong-ho and US President Joe Biden (right) meet at an official dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on May 22, 2022. (Ji’s office)

North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker Rep. Ji Seong-ho is set to attend the upcoming House Democracy Partnership Summit for Democracy in Washington DC as the only South Korean lawmaker.

According to Ji’s office on Wednesday, he has been invited to speak at the three-day summit program hosted by the House Democracy Partnership, a bipartisan Commission in the US House of Representatives.

This is Ji’s second time attending the legislative track of the flagship summit convened by the Biden administration. He was also the only South Korean lawmaker to participate in the first-ever Summit for Democracy’s program for legislators held virtually in 2021.

Ji set foot in the National Assembly as a proportional representative in 2020, 14 years after he fled North Korea. He worked as an activist campaigning for the freedom of North Koreans before entering parliament.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
