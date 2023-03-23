 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] List of world leaders who have visited Ukraine

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 24, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Mar 24, 2023 - 08:01

Japan’s Fumio Kishida met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on March 21 during a rare, unannounced visit by the Japanese leader that underscored Tokyo’s emphatic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

The Japanese prime minister had been the only leader of the Group of Seven rich nations yet to visit Ukraine, which has seen an outpouring of popular support in Japan following the Russian invasion.

On Feb. 20, US President Joe Biden also swept unannounced into Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with the country.

Here is a list of heads of state as well as UN and EU leaders who have visited Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022:


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
