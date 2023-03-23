 Back To Top
Life&Style

KOCCA to hold open seminar on S. Korea's creative content business

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 15:51
Poster image of Content Insight (KOCCA)
Poster image of Content Insight (KOCCA)

Korea Creative Content Agency announced that its annual, open seminar Content Insight will be held at the Content Human Resource Campus, in Hongreung, Dongdaemun-gu, central Seoul, on March 30.

Content Insight invites popular creative content experts to share their thoughts on the current and future trends of the Korean content business.

Director Kang Yun-sung, who helmed the hit crime films “The Outlaws” (2017), “The Roundup” (2022) and Disney+’s noir series “Big Bet” -- which came to an end on Wednesday -- is scheduled to talk about Korean content being promoted on the global stage, according to KOCCA.

Author Kim Bo-tong, a celebrated webtoon creator who is behind both the webtoon and Netflix series “D.P.,” will offer his insights on why webtoon series have become one of the most sought-after IPs in South Korea’s creative content business today.

South Korean AI firm Vaiv Company’s vice president and big data expert Song Kil-young seeks to explore the future and upcoming trends related to Korea’s creative content.

The seminar begins at 4 p.m., and Korean indie bands Jackingcong and Jisokury Club will perform at 6:20 p.m. at the KOCCA Content Culture Square -- a two-minute walk from the Content Human Resource Campus.

Online reservations can be made at www.event-us.kr/kocca01/event/59145 until 6 p.m. on March 29.

On-site admission is also available starting at 3:30 p.m. on March 30.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
