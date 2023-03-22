 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Lineup of K-pop rookies to make their debut this year

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:40       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:40
Seven candidate trainees are set to debut as Baby Monster. (YG Entertainment)
Seven candidate trainees are set to debut as Baby Monster. (YG Entertainment)

K-pop rookies stole the K-pop scene last year, as many fourth-generation idol groups launched successful debuts.

This year awaits yet more rookies ready to debut, and eyes are on who among them will be painting the town red.

First in the lineup is the long-awaited debut of YG Entertainment’s new girl group Baby Monster.

With the aim of launching the group in the first quarter of this year, YG unveiled seven of its trainees as candidates to debut as Baby Monster. But the agency surprised many by dropping the news that Baby Monster will not be a group of seven.

Instead, these candidates will go through a final evaluation and only those who pass through the last challenge will get to debut. Those who make it to the end will form YG’s first new girl group to launch in seven years, since Blackpink.

Starting House's new girl group ascends the stairs, ready to debut in the first half of 2023. (Starting House)
Starting House's new girl group ascends the stairs, ready to debut in the first half of 2023. (Starting House)

Starting House, an agency run by Im Yong-woon, former director of idol groups 4minute and (G)I-dle, is launching a girl group in the first half of this year.

Under the tentative name Starting Girls, only three members have been revealed so far: Seungchae, Yena and Chaeeun.

They project a trendy and stylish vibe in their music and performance, and young people especially will be able to relate to them, according to Starting House.

Xikers will debut on March 30 with 1st mini album
Xikers will debut on March 30 with 1st mini album "House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing." (KQ Entertainment)

Next on the list is Xikers, a boy band to be launched by KQ Entertainment, coming five years after Ateez.

"Its name implies that it is comprised of boys who travel through time and space in search of different 'coordinates,'" KQ explained in a press release.

The 10 announced bandmates of Xikers are Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Hunter, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun and Yechan.

They come with a built-in fan base, as they were chosen through SBS’ 2022 competition show “The Player: K-Pop Quest.”

They are set to debut with their first mini album, “House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing,” on March 30.

KQ explained that the upcoming mini album will highlight Xikers’ refreshing vibe and powerful performances.

Fantagio, an entertainment company housing K-pop bands Astro and Weki Meki, is also launching a new boy band in the first half of this year.

“We are preparing the group aiming for their debut early this year. Their exact debut date will be announced soon. Please look forward to their debut,” announced Fantagio on Wednesday.

The boy band comes seven years after the agency launched Astro.

Teaser image of the Wind, a new boy band to be launched this spring by With Us Entertainment (With Us Entertainment)
Teaser image of the Wind, a new boy band to be launched this spring by With Us Entertainment (With Us Entertainment)

Another boy band, the Wind, formed by With Us Entertainment is set to debut this spring.

The Wind consists of seven members who trained for the past five years to create and perform music that everyone can enjoy, according to the agency.

“The Wind hopes to become a fresh breath of air for people who need it. Just as the wind changes throughout different seasons of the year, the Wind hopes to present consolation and happiness in diverse ways for the public,” said With Us Entertainment.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114