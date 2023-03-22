 Back To Top
Entertainment

Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing T-shirt with swastika

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:10       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:10
Chaeyoung's individual teaser image for Twice's 12th EP
Chaeyoung's individual teaser image for Twice's 12th EP "Ready To Be" (JYP Entertainment)

Twice's Chaeyoung on Wednesday apologized for wearing a T-shirt with a swastika logo.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Chaeyoung apologized and explained she was not aware of the logo.

"I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the T-shirt I wore," Chaeyoung said in the post written in both Korean and English.

She continued: "I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again."

Chaeyoung was condemned online after she posted on her social media on Tuesday a picture of herself in a T-shirt with a drawing featuring the Nazi symbol. In the now deleted picture, she wore a top printed with a drawing of the Sex Pistols' bassist Sid Vicious donning a swastika-emblazoned shirt.

A swastika symbol is visible on the T-shirt donned by Twice's Chaeyoung in this now deleted picture the singer had posted on her Instagram on Tuesday. (Chaeyoung's Instagram)
A swastika symbol is visible on the T-shirt donned by Twice's Chaeyoung in this now deleted picture the singer had posted on her Instagram on Tuesday. (Chaeyoung's Instagram)

Fans were especially disappointed at the K-pop singer as the fashion gaffe came only few days after she came under fire for wearing another offensive outfit.

During Twice's performance on MBC's "Show! Music Core" over the weekend, the 23-year-old was spotted wearing a cropped top with an American flag cut out in Q shape with the slogan "We Go All" printed below. Commentors online pointed out that the design references QAnon, a controversial American far-right political movement that has become known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

She has not reacted to the QAnon controversy yet.

Many fans have expressed disappointment at Chaeyoung for making multiple similar mistakes that could be offensive to others, while some turned the blame on the group's stylists. After Chaeyoung apologized, some fans lauded her for taking responsibility.

Following Chaeyoung's apology, Twice's agency JYP Entertainment also released an official statement on Wednesday.

Expressing regret on not being aware of the swastika on Chaeyoung's top, the agency said in the statement, "We feel responsible for not having taken greater care as her agency," and added, "We promise to be more careful in the future to prevent any similar situation from happening again."

Chaeyoung is a member of the nine-piece K-pop band Twice which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015. Twice released its 12th EP "Ready To Be" on March 10.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
