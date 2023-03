Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Korea-only Lucid Night Editions of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan SUV. The three limited-edition cars were inspired by the night view of Seoul that represents South Korea’s dynamics and modernity, the ultra-luxury carmaker said. Their prices are estimated at over 800 million won ($610,000). Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos is scheduled to visit Seoul later this month.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com