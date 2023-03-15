 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Innotek CEO wins top industrial award

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 18:07       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 18:07
LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (right) poses with Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy Lee Chang-yang after receiving the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the annual Trade Day ceremony in Seoul, Wednesday. (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (right) poses with Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy Lee Chang-yang after receiving the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the annual Trade Day ceremony in Seoul, Wednesday. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong received the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest honor in the field awarded by the South Korean government, at the annual Trade Day ceremony Wednesday for his notable contribution to the national economy.

Jeong was honored for his part in strengthening the competitiveness of the national industry by securing proprietary technologies in materials and parts, developing new technologies, leading process innovation and localizing equipment over the last 38 years, LG Innotek said.

“This award is the result of our executives and staff members doing their best to create differentiated customer value,” the CEO said during his acceptance speech. “LG Innotek will continue to commit to enhancing national competitiveness through technological innovation.”

Having joined LG Semiconductor in 1984, the electronic parts maker chief worked for LG Group’s key affiliates including LG Display and LG Chem before taking the helm at LG Innotek in December 2018. He has been recognized for his experience and expertise in business-to-business and IT sectors.

The chief of the electronic parts maker completed corporate restructuring after taking office and started focusing on high-value-added business amid sluggish demand from the downstream industries and heightened competition in the global market.

As a result, LG Innotek posted a record-high fiscal year result for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. The company logged 1.27 trillion won ($972 million) in operating profits in 2022, up 0.6 percent from the same period a year earlier. Its annual revenue also jumped 31.1 percent on-year to 19.58 trillion won in the same year.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114