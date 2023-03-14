 Back To Top
National

Nordic embassies discuss gender divide

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 23:11       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 23:11

The Nordic embassies in Seoul discussed ways to bridge the gender divide in entrepreneurship in the 11th Nordic Talks Korea on March 8.

In celebration of International Women's Day, the four Scandinavian embassies -- Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland -- held the seminar under the theme of Bridging the Gender Divide in Entrepreneurship.

The seminar, which included presentations by Nordic and Korean experts and a panel discussion, explored topics on bias, stereotypes and challenges women face in balancing family and work responsibilities.

The panelists, featuring ambassadors from Finland and Sweden, discussed the status and significance of female entrepreneurship in emerging industries and opportunities to increase the number of female entrepreneurs.

Panelists discuss the gender gap at the 11th Nordic Talks Korea held at Seoul Startup Hub on March 8. (Danish Embassy in Seoul)
Panelists discuss the gender gap at the 11th Nordic Talks Korea held at Seoul Startup Hub on March 8. (Danish Embassy in Seoul)

They also suggested solutions and opportunities to increase the number of women entrepreneurs.

Female entrepreneurship represents a potent untapped resource for economic growth, however, women remain under-represented among entrepreneurs, especially in high-growth industries such as information and communication technology, the Danish Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement.

Centered on the UN's 17 sustainable development goals, Nordic Talks Korea is a flagship initiative by the Nordic embassies in Korea to solve global challenges and encourage citizens to take action for a more sustainable society.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
