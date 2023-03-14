Nordic embassies discuss gender divide

The Nordic embassies in Seoul discussed ways to bridge the gender divide in entrepreneurship in the 11th Nordic Talks Korea on March 8.

In celebration of International Women's Day, the four Scandinavian embassies -- Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland -- held the seminar under the theme of Bridging the Gender Divide in Entrepreneurship.

The seminar, which included presentations by Nordic and Korean experts and a panel discussion, explored topics on bias, stereotypes and challenges women face in balancing family and work responsibilities.

The panelists, featuring ambassadors from Finland and Sweden, discussed the status and significance of female entrepreneurship in emerging industries and opportunities to increase the number of female entrepreneurs.