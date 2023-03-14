 Back To Top
National

Yoon orders review of 52-hour workweek reform

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 11:48       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 11:50
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Tuesday to review its proposed reform of the 52-hour workweek system by paying particular close attention to the opinions of young generations, his office said.

Under the reform measures announced by the labor ministry last week, companies will be allowed to increase the maximum weekly work hours to 69 while keeping the average work hours within the 52-hour limit.

The proposal came as businesses complained of difficulties in meeting deadlines due to the 52-hour workweek.

It is undergoing a public review before being sent to the National Assembly for approval in June-July.

"Review areas that need to be fixed in the details of the bill and in communicating with the public by listening closely to the various opinions of workers, and especially the opinions of the MZ generation, which were expressed during the legislative preview period," Yoon was quoted as saying by senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

"MZ generation" is a Korean term referring to millennials and Generation Z. (Yonhap)

