S. Korea expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

A newspaper with a picture of Iranian late President Ebrahim Raisi is seen in Tehran, Iran on Monday. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

The South Korean government expressed condolences on Monday over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the other passengers involved in a helicopter crash.

"The government expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and the people of Iran for the loss of the Iranian president and his entourage in the helicopter crash that occurred on May 19," read a statement issued under the name of South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"(The government) hopes that the people of Iran, who have lost their leader in an unexpected accident, can overcome their grief through unity."

According to Iran's state media, Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other passengers were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday declared five days of national mourning following the death of Raisi.

Raisi, a 63-year-old hard-line cleric, was appointed president of Iran in August 2021. He had since emerged as a potential successor to Khamenei, Iran's highest authority.