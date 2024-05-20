[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to launch new subunit duo

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Junghan and Wonwoo of Seventeen will form a new subunit and roll out the single “This Man-The City” on June 17, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Monday. The news came through a video of nighttime in a city that goes black after lightning strikes. Expectations are high for the two, especially since they are an unlikely pair, Junghan from its “vocal team” and Wonwoo from “hip-hop team.” The latter sang with Mingyu for the digital single “Bittersweet (feat. Lee High)” in 2021 and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine regions. Meanwhile, the 13-member act held a two-day concert in Osaka last weekend and drew 110,000 attendees. It is part of the band’s first stadium tour in the country and will continue this weekend at Kanagawa Nissan Stadium, the largest concert venue in Japan. DAY6 to hold fanmeet in June

Day6 will greet fans at a fan meetup in Seoul from June 21-24, label JYP Entertainment said Monday. Dubbed “I Need My Day,” it will be the first such event in five years for the four-piece band and will be held at the same venue where the bandmates went live last month for their concert "Welcome to the Show." The foursome began a new chapter of its career when Wonpil returned in December last year after serving his mandatory military service as the last member to do so. Starting with a Christmas concert, the band released its eighth EP “Fourever” in March, its first album in three years to feature all members. The mini album sold over 130,000 copies in the first week, a career-high for the band that is celebrating its 10th year, and all seven songs from the album made the Melon Top 100 chart. Akmu to return next month

Akmu will make a comeback on June 3 with a new album, label YG Entertainment said Monday. It will be the third installment of its “Episode” series which began with “Summer Episode” in 2017 and continued through “Next Episode” in 2021. No details except for the release date have been announced yet. The brother-and-sister duo dropped its fourth single “Love Lee” last year and swept all music charts at home. The titular track from the single album stayed atop Melon’s Top 100 for 53 days and its weekly chart for nine weeks, both the longest streaks in 2023. In the meantime, the siblings are celebrating their 10th debut anniversary with a series of events including a concert, “10VE,” in Seoul slated for June 15-16. In August, they will perform at Summer Sonic 2024 in Japan. StayC to drop new album in July: report

