7 contemporary Korean dance groups to tour Hungary, US

Seven Korean dance groups are scheduled to tour Budapest and the US from Tuesday to June 16.

The tour will cover four cities: Budapest in Hungary, Seattle, Hudson Valley and Manhattan in the United States, starting with the 11th International Monodance Festival held at the Bethlen Theater in Budapest on Tuesday.

On June 2, the "Seoul-Mate Korea Dance Festival" will be showcased at the Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Hudson Valley, New York, and at the Cosmopolitan Club in Manhattan, on June 4.

On June 7-8, performances will be held as part of the Bang Group Performance Series at Arts on Site in Manhattan. The tour concludes on June 16 at the Seattle International Dance Festival at the Broadway Performance Hall in Seattle.

This tour features a diverse array of choreographers' works that span generations, from those in their 20s to their 60s, showcasing the current state of contemporary Korean dance.

The program includes: "Something Unfaded" by Kim Won, a veteran choreographer and former professor of contemporary dance at Jeonbuk National University; "Querencia" by Kim Su-jeong, a principal dancer at the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company in Israel for over a decade; "Touchable Dream" by Lee Bo-kyung, based in New York with the BK Dance Project; "Traveler" by Oh Young-hoon; "Sal" by Kim Jin-a, who creates contemporary works inspired by traditional Korean dance; "Sole" by Yang Seung-kwan; and "Rubbing Sound" by Kim Ye-lim.