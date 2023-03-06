Work longer, rest longer: Korea to add flexibility to 52-hour workweek

The government on Monday unveiled a set of plans to overhaul the current 52-hour workweek system to give workers greater flexibility in their working and resting hours.

The current system, introduced in 2018, limits workers to work up to 52 hours a week. The new plan will allow them to manage the time they work not only on a weekly basis but also on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis so that they can spend longer periods of time off later on, having saved up their resting hours.

The revision of the labor laws would allow workers to have more control over their working hours, according to the Ministry of Labor. They can choose to work up to 69 hours a week, with the flexibility to adjust their hours based on their workload. This means that during busy periods, workers may choose to work longer hours, and during quieter times, they may choose to work fewer hours. According to the new standards of overtime labor, a worker may work a maximum of 140 hours of overtime per quarter of a year, 250 hours in half a year and 440 hours in a full year.

The government will also introduce a new policy which allows workers to save extended working hours and switch them to vacation time. The addition of this new vacation time to existing paid annual vacation time will mean that workers can enjoy long-term holidays, like sabbatical months, the Labor Ministry explained.

The flexible working hour system, which allows workers to freely select their working and commuting hours, will be strengthened and improved. Currently, details of the system such as the target workers or the number of days and hours that can be controlled, must first be confirmed in advance. There are also no post-change procedures set in place. The government will come up with a procedure to change the details of the flexible work system through consultation with the representatives of relevant workers.

The current workweek system which holds the company legally accountable for workers who work longer than 52 hours a week has proved to have negative side-effects, Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik said. For example, it might have encouraged employers to record fake working hours to avoid penalties, leaving employees who worked overtime without pay, he claimed.

The labor minister explained that under the new plans and restrictions, there will not be an increase in the total number of working hours for workers. Instead, when an employee works a lot of overtime in a given week, he or she cannot work overtime in other weeks.

In order to prevent the excessive concentration of overtime work during a specific period, 11 consecutive hours of rest between working hours are regulated as mandatory, and working hours should be below a four-week average of 64 hours a week.

The government plans to submit a revision bill to the National Assembly in June or July after a 40-day legislative notice period from Monday to April 17. The opposition parties, which hold a majority, are skeptical toward the revision.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of two major labor unions in Korea, said it opposed the plan because it will see even longer work hours than before. The union noted that it is only favorable to the part of the plan that permits workers to manage their working hours.

The Korea Enterprise Federation, a business representative organization, welcomed the plan, saying it would add more flexibility to both workers and companies.