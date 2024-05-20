Bucheon Fantastic Film Fest to revisit Son Ye-jin’s career

The 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival is holding a special exhibition on celebrated South Korean actor Son Ye-jin.

She is the sixth actor to have a retrospective exhibition at BIFAN. Other luminaries in the Korean film industry such as actors Choi Min-sik, Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Woo-sung, Kim Hye-soo and Sol Kyung-ku have been previously highlighted in BIFAN exhibitions.

The 28th BIFAN kicks off July 4 and runs through July 14.

Titled “Unrivaled Son Ye-jin” (direct translation), the exhibition will focus on introducing the actor's works spanning her 23-year career. There will be a special talk show event and a photo exhibition.

“Son Ye-jin is one of the most representative actors in the 21st century who has achieved unrivaled acting with her own character and charm by breaking away from conventional wisdom about acting. Regardless of genre, her acting has been new all the time and this upcoming exhibition will become an opportunity to discover her acting world,” said BIFAN programmer Mo Eun-young.

Having debuted in the 2001 TV series, “Delicious Proposal,” as the lead female character, Son showed well-nuanced acting in romance dramas in the early stages of her career. In films like “Lovers' Concerto” (2002), “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment to Remember” (2004), she played roles reminding people of their first love.

Son showed versatile acting in the 2005 rom-com, “The Art of Seduction,” where she appeared as a dating expert. In 2008 movie “My Wife Got Married,” Son played a woman who is married to two men. “The Truth Beneath” (2016) showed a new side of her, playing a seemingly perfect woman possessed by madness and rage.

Son won a Korean Popular Culture and Arts Award in 2018. She has also won over 50 awards at prestigious film award festivals such as the Grand Bell Awards, Baeksang Awards and Blue Dragon Film Awards.

She also won the best actress award overseas at the 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival in 2006 and at the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in 2007.

In March 2022, she married actor Hyun Bin and gave birth to a son in November of that year.

It was recently reported that Son may star in an upcoming Park Chan-wook production, in her first work with the critically acclaimed director.