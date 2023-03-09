‘HyeMiLeeYeChaePa’ director confident show will become ENA’s next big hit

From left: Director Lee Tae-kyung, singer-turned-actor Hyeri, Miyeon of (G)I-dle, Leejung of dance crew YGX, vocalist Choi Yena, Chaewon of Le Sserafim, TV personality Patricia and director Kim Jong-moo pose for photos before a press conference held at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Thursday. (ENA)

Local cable channel ENA, which made a name for itself with the megahit legal drama series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022), is aiming for another memorable hit with a highly anticipated weekly variety show called “HyeMiLeeYeChaePa.”

The travel show is named after the first syllable of cast members' names: Singer-turned-actor Hyeri, Miyeon of (G)I-dle, Leejung of dance crew YGX, vocalist Choi Yena, Chaewon of Le Sserafim and TV personality Patricia.

“If ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ was a representative drama for ENA last year, many people -- including myself -- believe that ‘HMLYCP’ has everything it takes to be ENA’s variety show of the year,” the show's director Kim Jong-moo said during a press conference held at Stanford Hotel Seoul in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Thursday.

Co-director Lee Tae-kyung, who was behind tvN’s hit talk show “Life Bar” (2016) and the variety program “Amazing Saturday,” said that he wanted to create a show which can bring a smile to viewers on Sundays.

“HMLYCP” revolves around the six stars and their lives in the countryside. They are living a lifestyle called “o-do-i-chon” -- five days in a bustling city and two days in a quiet, calm countryside – which is popular among those seeking a work-life balance. The cast take on various quests to get daily necessities for their new home.

Though there have been many similar variety shows featuring celebrities’ lives in a rural village, the “HMLYCP” cast’s chemistry and personalities set the show apart. Staff and ENA officials felt that the show reveals previously unseen sides of the stars, according to Kim.

“I am certain that even fans will be surprised to find a new side to their beloved stars,” the director told The Korea Herald.

Hyeri, 28, shared her great excitement for the show as well.

“To be honest, I don’t really have anything to worry about. The show will turn out great. We shot the program in a bright atmosphere. The members were nice, and I am looking forward to the series’ premiere," she said, adding, "I hope that our energy can be conveyed to viewers as well.”

The first episode of “HMLYCP” is scheduled to air at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday. The show will also be available an hour later on the streaming platforms Tving and Netflix.